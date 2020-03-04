Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue

Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter of IPL 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 before travelling to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on April 1 to play Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be back at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 5 to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore before travelling up north on April 8 to play Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. On April 12 MI will play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens before hosting Rajasthan Royals on April 15 at the Wankhede. On April 20, MI will take on Kings XI Punjab again at home. They will then travel to MA Chidambaram Stadium, Bangalore for the return fixture against RCB on April 24 before coming back home to host KKR on April 28. On May 1 they at the Wankhede again to host Delhi Capitals before travelling to Delhi for the return fixture on May 5. May 9 will see MI play SRH for the second time in the season this time at home. May 11 has Rajasthan Royals hosting MI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. May 17 will be MI’s last league game against RCB at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Full Schedule

DATE AGAINST VENUE TIME (IST) 29 MARCH CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 PM 01 APRIL SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 PM 05 APRIL ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 4:00 PM 08 APRIL KINGS XI PUNJAB Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 8:00 PM 12 APRIL KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Eden Gardens, Kolkata 8:00 PM 15 APRIL RAJASTHAN ROYALS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 PM 20 APRIL KINGS XI PUNJAB WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI 8:00 PM 24 APRIL CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 8:00 PM 28 APRIL KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 PM 01 MAY DELHI CAPITALS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 PM 06 MAY DELHI CAPITALS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 8:00 PM 09 MAY SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 PM 11 MAY RAJASTHAN ROYALS Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 8:00 PM 17 MAY ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 8:00 PM

Mumbai Indians Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.