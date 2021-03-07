The Indian Premier League 2021 schedule is out and defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick start the season against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Chennai.

BCCI announced that no teams will get the home conditions advantage this season as the IPL will be played only in 6 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. None of the team will play a match at their home venue so Mumbai Indians will miss playing at Wankhede Stadium in 2021 season.

The five time IPL champions did some smart business in the IPL 2021 Auction after retaining their core players. MI bought Nathan Coulter-Nile (5 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.4 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 3.2 crore), James Neesham (Rs 50 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 20 lakh), Marco Jansen (Rs 20 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs 20 lakh).

The most talked-about purchase of Mumbai Indians this season was Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun was bought for INR 20 Lakh as Mumbai were the only franchise to make a bid for him.

Mumbai Indians will play their last group stage match against Delhi Capitals on May 23 in Kolkata.

Here is the Fixtures, Timing and Venues For MI in IPL 2021

Match 1: April 9, Friday – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 2: April 13, Tuesday – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 3: April 17, Saturday – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 4: April 20, Tuesday – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 5: April 23, Friday – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 6: April 29, Thursday – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at 3:30 PM in Delhi

Match 7: May 1, Saturday – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM in Delhi

Match 8: May 4, Tuesday – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at 7.30 PM in Delhi

Match 9: May 8, Saturday – Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians at 7.30 PM in Delhi

Match 10: May 10, Monday – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 11: May 13, Thursday – Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings at 3.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 12: May 16, Sunday – Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 13: May 20, Thursday – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians at 3.30 PM in Kolkata

Match 14: May 23, Sunday – Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals at 3.30 PM in Kolkata