Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates, venues & time revealed

The biggest league match of IPL 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on 23 April. Mumbai Indians will face their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at home.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 schedule

The second phase of the IPL 2026 schedule has been officially released. MI fans now have the complete list of all 70 league stage matches.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will kick off their campaign at home. Hardik Pandya’s team will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29 March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

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Mumbai Indians early fixtures

After the opening game, Mumbai Indians will travel for two away matches:

Against Delhi Capitals on 4 April in Delhi

Against Rajasthan Royals on 7 April in Guwahati

MI big clash against CSK

The biggest league match of IPL 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on 23 April. Mumbai Indians will face their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at home.

The return fixture between the two five-time champions will take place on 2 May at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai vs RCB fixtures

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other twice in the league stage.

First match on 12 April

Return match on 10 May in Raipur

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Schedule

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Schedule Match No. Date Day Match (Opponent) Venue Time 1 29 March Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM 2 4 April Saturday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 3:30 PM 3 7 April Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Guwahati 7:30 PM 4 12 April Sunday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM 5 16 April Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Mumbai 7:30 PM 6 20 April Monday Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 7 23 April Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 7:30 PM 8 29 April Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 7:30 PM 9 2 May Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM 10 4 May Monday Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai 7:30 PM 11 10 May Sunday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Raipur 7:30 PM 12 14 May Thursday Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dharamshala 7:30 PM 13 20 May Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Kolkata 7:30 PM 14 24 May Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 3:30 PM

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026

MI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankollekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Danish Malewar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar

Simple takeaway for MI fans

Mumbai Indians fans now have the full picture of their team’s journey in IPL 2026. The season begins with a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29 March at Wankhede Stadium, followed by tough away games and the much-awaited clash against Chennai Super Kings on 23 April.

With Hardik Pandya leading the side, MI will be looking to win their sixth IPL title this season.

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