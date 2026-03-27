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Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates, venues & time revealed
The biggest league match of IPL 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on 23 April. Mumbai Indians will face their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at home.
The second phase of the IPL 2026 schedule has been officially released. MI fans now have the complete list of all 70 league stage matches.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will kick off their campaign at home. Hardik Pandya’s team will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29 March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians early fixtures
After the opening game, Mumbai Indians will travel for two away matches:
- Against Delhi Capitals on 4 April in Delhi
- Against Rajasthan Royals on 7 April in Guwahati
MI big clash against CSK
The biggest league match of IPL 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on 23 April. Mumbai Indians will face their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at home.
The return fixture between the two five-time champions will take place on 2 May at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Mumbai vs RCB fixtures
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other twice in the league stage.
- First match on 12 April
- Return match on 10 May in Raipur
|Match No.
|Date
|Day
|Match (Opponent)
|Venue
|Time
|1
|29 March
|Sunday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|2
|4 April
|Saturday
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|3
|7 April
|Tuesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|4
|12 April
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|5
|16 April
|Thursday
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|6
|20 April
|Monday
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|7
|23 April
|Thursday
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|8
|29 April
|Wednesday
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|9
|2 May
|Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|10
|4 May
|Monday
|Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|11
|10 May
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
|Raipur
|7:30 PM
|12
|14 May
|Thursday
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
|13
|20 May
|Wednesday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|14
|24 May
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026
MI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankollekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Danish Malewar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar
Simple takeaway for MI fans
Mumbai Indians fans now have the full picture of their team’s journey in IPL 2026. The season begins with a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29 March at Wankhede Stadium, followed by tough away games and the much-awaited clash against Chennai Super Kings on 23 April.
With Hardik Pandya leading the side, MI will be looking to win their sixth IPL title this season.
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