Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard will be eyeing a massive feat when he entered to bat in the opening match of IPL 2021. Mumbai will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener at Chepauk Stadium on Friday. Pollard, who is a mainstay in the Mumbai camp for the past decade, is just 2 sixes way to hit his 200 maximum in the IPL career. The Caribbean all-rounder will become the sixth batsman to achieve the massive feat.

Meanwhile, the other five batsmen in the elusive list are Punjab Kings opener Chris Gayle (349), Royal Challengers Bangalore premier batsman AB de Villiers (235), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (216), Mumbai Indians (MI) Rohit Sharma (213), and RCB skipper Virat Kohli (201).

Pollard was in destructive form in the last edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. He smashed 268 runs at an average of 53.60 in the title-winning campaign as he won a couple of matches for Mumbai on his own with his six-hitting prowess. Pollard smashed 22 sixes in IPL 2020.

While not only the sixes record, Pollard will also eye some other records too in the upcoming season of IPL. He has the chance to become only the fourth player to claim 300+ wickets and 5,000+ runs across T20s after Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, and Andre Russell. Pollard has already scored 5000+ plus runs in the shortest format but he is just 7 wickets short to claim the 300th scalp.

The opening encounter will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians and under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore here and the big-hitters on both sides will ensure that necessary fireworks will be there even if fans are absent from the stands thanks to the pandemic.

MI Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar