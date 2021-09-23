Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians, who lost their UAE opener against Chennai Super Kings, would look to get back to winning ways when they take on a high-on-confidence Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The defending champions are placed fourth in the points table and would like to take a step closer to playoffs.

In the match against CSK, two big stars – Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya – did not feature and hence there are question marks over their availability for the game against KKR.

So, what would be MI’s playing XI versus KKR? Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to be back in the 11 and that will provide the much-needed boost to them. Rohit would open with Quinton de Kock.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been making news since his selection for the India T20 World Cup squad, would walk in at No 3 and would be followed by Ishan Kishan, who would like to get among the runs.

Saurabh Tiwary, who came up with a decent show with the bat against CSK, would come in at No 5 as Hardik Pandya is expected to miss out. Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya would be the two all-rounders for MI.

Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah would form a potent fast bowling unit, while Rahul Chahar is expected to play as the specialist spinner. It is expected to be a thriller as KKR are in good form after their convincing win over RCB.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar