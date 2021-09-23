<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Mumbai Indians, who lost their UAE opener against Chennai Super Kings, would look to get back to winning ways when they take on a high-on-confidence Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The defending champions are placed fourth in the points table and would like to take a step closer to playoffs. <p></p> <p></p>In the match against CSK, two big stars - Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya - did not feature and hence there are question marks over their availability for the game against KKR. <p></p> <p></p>So, what would be MI's playing XI versus KKR? Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to be back in the 11 and that will provide the much-needed boost to them. Rohit would open with Quinton de Kock. <p></p> <p></p>Suryakumar Yadav, who has been making news since his selection for the India T20 World Cup squad, would walk in at No 3 and would be followed by Ishan Kishan, who would like to get among the runs. <p></p> <p></p>Saurabh Tiwary, who came up with a decent show with the bat against CSK, would come in at No 5 as Hardik Pandya is expected to miss out. Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya would be the two all-rounders for MI. <p></p> <p></p>Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah would form a potent fast bowling unit, while Rahul Chahar is expected to play as the specialist spinner. It is expected to be a thriller as KKR are in good form after their convincing win over RCB. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs KKR:</strong> Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;