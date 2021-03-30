With 10 days to go for the Indian Premier League, this would come as a piece of good news for fans of defending champions Mumbai Indians. MI's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah - who recently got married - has resumed his training to get ready in time for the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah joined the MI squad in quarantine and was training all by himself in a hotel room in Chennai. In a bid to get back to top form after staying away from cricket for a couple of months, Bumrah was majorly focusing on legs and back exercises. <p></p> <p></p>"Quarantining and getting those reps in," Bumrah tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNCj6VZncTj/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNCj6VZncTj/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah - picked 27 wickets in 15 games - was among the top wicket-takers in the IPL in UAE, last year. He was in the race for the Purple Cap but eventually lost out to Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals - who had a dream season picking 30 wickets in 17 games. Thanks to Rabada, the Capitals made the finals for the first time in IPL history but finished second-best against MI. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah - who opted out of the fourth and final Test against England - married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa. Only 20 guests were allowed at his wedding due to the COVID scare and no mobile phones were permitted at the wedding venue. <p></p> <p></p>MI would once again start favourites as they look to make it three-in-a-row in IPL. The reigning champions have a good Indian core and some powerful hitters at the backend. They are the most balanced and complete unit. <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai Indians will play the tournament opener against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;