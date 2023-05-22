New Delhi: Virat Kohli's seventh Indian Premier League century went into vain as the Gujarat Titans crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore's dreams to qualify for the playoffs. GT defeated RCB by six wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 5, Sunday.

Earlier on the same day, the Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a must-win match at the Wankhede. Even though MI won the match, their playoff berth was only confirmed after the defending champions beat RCB.

Shubman Gill sizzled with an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls as while sharing a crucial 123-run partnership off 71 balls with Vijay Shankar to help GT beat RCB.

A video is going viral all over the internet where Mumbai Indian players including Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen celebrating RCB's loss. Soon after Gill hit the match-winning six to guide GT to win, MI players who were watching the match started hooting and hugging each other.

Here is the video: