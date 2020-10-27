If the form is the criteria – he has scored 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a strike-rate of 150 and it comprises of two fifties – what else do Mumbai Indians top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav need to do to make it to the national side. On Monday, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Tests, ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Australia and the big surprise apart from Rohit Sharma’s omission was Suryakumar not getting picked.

With 512 runs in 2018, he was the highest run-scorer for MI in 2018. And the second-highest scorer for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 360 runs at an average of 51.

After all of this, how did BCCI miss him? Fans have taken to social media and are reacting.

Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020

You have to feel for @surya_14kumar and @mipaltan will be hoping his response will be to play some sizzling innings. He had to get past Shreyas Iyer or Manish Pandey given that Mayank Agarwal opens and Rahul and Samson are the keepers. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

Hitman is ruled out by AUS tour is really not.. BCCI is full of politics then how hitman is there in nets in MI camp 😠😠😠 We need Hitman back in our Squad.. Why Suryakumar Yadav is missing in squad?? He is best then Mayank Agarwal and Gill he proved many times.. 😠 #Hitman pic.twitter.com/Dg8NCyH2IV ASHOK RAJ (@ASHOKRA75982614) October 27, 2020

Over the past three seasons, Suryakumar has been a key member of the MI squad and has been a consistent performer. It is a little surprising and unfortunate to see the run-machine not get his due.