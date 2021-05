PITCH REPORT – Darren Ganga is down for the pitch report says one side of the ground is short and the batters would look to target that. Anjum Chopra joins him. She says that there is good grass covering on the pitch and it will stay true throughout the game. Tells that this wicket was used during a domestic game where over 300 was scored by the team batting first and that score was chased down. Adds that there will a little bit of dew post 8 pm but it shouldn’t be a big factor for the team batting second.