Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that the surfaces have changed quite a lot from the last games but the team batting first have won and losing the toss maybe a blessing in disguise. Informs they have three changes, Riley Meredith comes in, Sams too and Hrithik Shokeen is making his debut and they want to maintain the balance of the side. Adds there is a bit of bounce and meredith can bowl quick and it will be interesting to see what they can do and the offie comes in as there are few left handers in the opposition. Ends by saying they need to win all games but they are taking one game at a time and not looking way too ahead.