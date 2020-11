Shreyas Iyer, Delhi’s captain, says batting first worked out well in the last game and hence, they want to stick to it. Mentions batting first has been their strength and putting a good total on the board will be amazing and it looks a good wicket. States the way Mumbai have played throughout the years and in this tournament has been excellent but Delhi have nothing to lose and they want to give it their all. Also adds, the boys are really motivated and they want to give their best and enjoy the game. Informs they are playing the same side.