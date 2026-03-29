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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match preview: MI vs KKR head-to-head, most runs, wickets & predicted XI
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium on March 29.
MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match preview: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in the IPL 2026 season when they clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.
MI vs KKR last season result
Last season, Mumbai Indians defeated KKR comfortably. Ashwani Kumar took four wickets to bundle out KKR for just 116, before Ryan Rickelton smashed an unbeaten 62 to guide MI to an easy eight-wicket victory.
Mumbai Indians made a strong comeback last season and reached the playoffs, but their journey ended after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. MI have not won the trophy since 2020 and will be desperate to end their title drought this year.
Key players to watch
Mumbai look well-balanced and dangerous on paper, star like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult.
KKR’s situation
Kolkata Knight Riders have also built a strong squad after a successful mini-auction. Ajinkya Rahane will continue as captain. The team will rely on a powerful lineup featuring Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen.
Notably, this will be the first season in more than ten years that KKR will play without Andre Russell.
Last season was disappointing for KKR as defending champions. They managed to win only 5 matches out of 14 and finished in 8th position.
MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Record
- Matches Played: 35
- Mumbai Indians Wins: 24
- Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 11
Most Runs in MI vs KKR Matches
|Player
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Rohit Sharma
|967
|40.29
|127.74
|109*
|Suryakumar Yadav
|617
|41.13
|153.10
|59
|Venkatesh Iyer
|365
|60.83
|160.08
|104
|Gautam Gambhir
|349
|23.26
|115.94
|64
|Manish Pandey
|346
|38.44
|135.15
|81*
Most Wickets in MI vs KKR Matches
|Player
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best Bowling
|Sunil Narine
|26
|24.57
|6.93
|4/15
|Jasprit Bumrah
|25
|20.68
|7.73
|5/10
|Lasith Malinga
|20
|22.85
|7.01
|4/23
|Andre Russell
|19
|24.00
|9.60
|5/15
|Hardik Pandya
|14
|17.50
|7.65
|2/16
Also Read: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live streaming details: Timings, telecast date, when and where to watch MI vs KKR in India
Predicted Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians XI:
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Shardul Thakur
Kolkata Knight Riders XI:
Finn Allen (WK), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Impact Player: Umran Malik
Both teams squad for IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Izhar, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra.