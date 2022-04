Mumbai have been one of the best teams in the Indian T20 League for many years and their records speaks for itself but their present has been catastrophically compromised. Winless in five games, Mumbai need to find their feet and start winning. Their middle order has performed really well and it is their opening pair that needs to start firing now. In the bowling front, barring Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling hasn’t been upto the mark and that has to be noticed. Mumbai are in the dumps but the five-time champions have been in that scenario before and they know how to come out of it. But will they be able to counter Lucknow?Â