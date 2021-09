A huge concern for Mumbai is that their middle-order is failing to go big. They have the same routine in every match, the openers give them a good start but the middle-order fails to continue the momentum and they falter. This is an opportunity for the famed middle-order of the 5-time champs to roar again and lead their team to a much-needed victory. For Punjab, it is more or the less the same. Good opening partnership from KL and Mayank, but dreaded middle phase. It is high time for both the teams to find their form and they will like to steady the ship promptly.