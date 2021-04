Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson, says that they would have liked to bowl too. Samson says they are happy to do both and now have to put a good total on board. Samson says every game is a different game they come with a different perspective. Adds it is a new day and they expect it to be a good game. Sanju Samson informs they are unchanged from their last game. Samson says captaincy is getting better with each game and says when one has a good support staff it becomes easier.Â