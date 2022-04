Rajasthan, on the other hand, displayed their might by becoming the only team in the season so far to win a game while defending the target. They have a bowling lineup to envy with four quality bowlers and the batting also looks formidable with plenty of firepower. The hard work at mega auction seems to have paid rich dividends but it has been just one game and they need to put forward consistent performance to go deep in the tournament. Can Sanju Samson and his boys make it two in two? Or will Mumbai roar back to register their first win of the season? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.