Hyderabad are coming into this clash at the back of five losses in a row and finds themselves in deep trouble. They need to win their remaining two games by a good margin and hope that the other results go their way. They have a solid bowling attack but it is their batters who have been inconsistent throughout the season. Can the Orange Army put on a show at Wankhede, or will Mumbai spoil Hyderabad’s party and register yet another win? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.