Mumbai IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Jofra Archer, who missed IPL 2022 owing to an extended elbow injury, will be eligible for Mumbai starting in IPL 2023.

Updated: March 28, 2023 2:31 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Mumbai is the most successful team in IPL history. No team has won more titles than them in the tournament's history. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership MI have lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer an embarrassment of finishing at the last position. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom. It was something hard to believe from the team of Mumbai's calibre, which time and again had defied expectations to rule the roost.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai would be without Kieron Pollard's services as he declared his retirement from the IPL prior to the 2023 season.

Mumbai Retained Players List for IPL 2023

Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs

Mumbai Released Players List for IPL 2023

Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams*, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Mumbai

Cameron Green (17.50 Cr), Jhye Richardson (1.5 Cr), Piyush Chawla (50 Lac), Vishnu Vinod (20 Lac), Shams Mulani (20 Lac), Nehal Wadhera (20 Lac), Raghav Goyal (20 Lac)

Mumbai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal

 

