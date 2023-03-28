Mumbai IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Mumbai is the most successful team in IPL history. No team has won more titles than them in the tournament's history. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership MI have lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer an embarrassment of finishing at the last position. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom. It was something hard to believe from the team of Mumbai's calibre, which time and again had defied expectations to rule the roost.