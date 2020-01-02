Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 4 Match MUM vs KAR Elite Group A and B Ranji Trophy 2019-20: In the Round 4 match in Elite Group A and B of Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Mumbai will take on domestic heavyweights Karnataka in a highly-anticipated clash at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Friday. This is a an important match for both the teams as they are desperately looking to climb up the ladder in the Ranji points table. After suffering a shock 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Railways, Mumbai have a few issues to settle before the match versus a strong Karnataka side. The 41-time champs won their opening encounter against Baroda by 309 runs but Mumbai’s famed batting line-up failed twice against the Railways where they were unable to score in excess of 200 in both the innings.

Karnataka, on the other hand, also faced a stutter in their last game against Himachal Pradesh after they were skittled out for 166 in their first innings. But the Karun Nair-led outfit, thanks to Devdutt Padikkal’s 99 and skipper’s half-century came back well in their second essay to ensure that the match ended in a draw.

TOSS – The toss between Mumbai and Karnataka will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aditya Tare

Batters Karun Nair (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw (C), Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane

All-Rounders Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers Prateek Jain, Akash Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani

MUM vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Jay Gokul Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aditya Tare (wk), Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane/Sarfaraz Khan/Royston Das, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty.

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), Rohan Kadam, Shreyas Gopal, BR Sharath (wk), J Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, Prateek Jain.

MUM vs KAR SQUADS

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Jay Gokul Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aditya Tare (wk), Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shashank Attarde, Vinayak Bhoir, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Sarfaraz Khan.

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal, Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Abhishek Reddy, Rohan Kadam, Ronit More, Srinivas Sharath, Praveen Dubey.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Mumbai Dream11 Team/ Karnataka Dream11 Team/ MUM Dream11 Team/ KAR Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.