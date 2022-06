Load More

Live Match Score MUM vs UP Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 3 Updates

New Delhi: It’s Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 2 and Uttar Pradesh find themselves in all sorts of trouble. Mumbai batters made merry on a placid Bengaluru wicket and posted 393, thanks to centuries by Yashwasvi Jaiswal (100) and Hardik Tamore (115). Uttar Pradesh had a torrid start with the bat as they were reduced to 25-2 at Stumps on Day 2. They have lost the wickets of Samarth Singh and Priyam Garg. The onus of taking UP close to Mumbai’s score will rest on the shoulders of Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel and Prince Yadav. It’s going to be cracking day and we will witness some intense action between these two top teams. Stay Tuned for all the latest updates.