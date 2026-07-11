Munaf Patel breaks silence on recent hookah controversy questions THIS star’s claims 

Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest bowlers of all time, who is known for his wicket-taking ability. Munaf Patel shared his opinion on the recent controversy, where another Indian legend, Irfan Pathan, revealed a big insight that MS Dhoni preferred players who participated in his off-field hookah sessions.

Munaf Patel defends MS Dhoni, criticises Irfan Pathan over post-retirement comments

This remark by Irfan Pathan created suspense and chaos in fans’ minds. MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains and players in cricket history. While, reacting to this controversy, Munaf Patel backed MS Dhoni for his impressive captaincy and approach.

Not only this, Munaf Patel also slammed Irfan Pathan for not speaking about the past and only after retirement. “Dhoni was a good captain among Indians. He used to let me do my work. Plan A would be mine. If it did not work, then he would give Plan B. It was very simple. People talk a lot about him now. If you were true, you could have spoken back then. Now, after retiring, you can tell anything, but there is no point. You are just increasing your followers or putting him down. Has he even replied to anyone till today? Imagine what would happen if he opens his mouth. His silence is his answer. He is not talking about anything, that is why he is Dhoni. You are sitting at home and making money from talking, so you tell anything.“

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Munaf Patel says many Indian players never joined hookah sessions, questions fresh criticism

Munaf said that many Indian players, including himself, never joined the hookah sessions. He also asked why people were blaming only those who took part, when many other players in the same team stayed away from them.

“You were making hookah yourself, right? Why were you making it then? People have this issue that they had to go to his room and make hookah. If you had that self-respect, you should not have gone. Munaf Patel and Gautam Gambhir never did that. Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar never did that. Why are you fighting now for it?“

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