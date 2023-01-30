Murali Vijay Retires: In Elite Company Of Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar And Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket on Monday via social media. He had quite an illustrious test career and would go down in history as one of the most successful Indian test openers.

He got the third most test tons by an Indian test opener right after Indian legends Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. The Little Master is on top of this list with 33 test tons and following him ios the dynamic and fearless former Indian opener Virender Sehwag with 12 tons.

Murali Vijay is third on the list with 12 red-ball tons in International cricket. He represented India in 61 test matched, 17 ODIs, and 9 T20Is. Although, he only played a major role for the Indian side in red-ball cricket. He scored 3982 test runs in 61 matches which also included 15 fifties and 12 centuries. Gautam Gambhir had more runs as a test opener (4154 test runs) but he had only smashed 9 centuries in his 58 matches test career.

Vijay said that he would be looking forward to more opportunities in the game of cricket outside the International platform. He wrote "I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments. I believe that is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life."

His future plans are not clear for now but he can most probably try in other franchise cricket outside IPL and could also try in county cricket if given an opportunity.