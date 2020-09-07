MUS vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 2 of ECS T10 – Bulgaria at National Sports Academy, September 7, 1:30 PM IST Monday

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MUS vs BAR, 2nd Match at National Sports Academy: In the second match of the day Medical University Sofia is going to be up against Barbarian CC.

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League that include Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC.

They are going to be playing in 24 matches starting September 7 till September 11.

The five matches for today are: Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

TOSS TIMING: The toss for the ECS T10 – Rome for the league match between Medical University Sofia and Barbarian CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Ishaan De Silva (captain), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov (vice-captain), Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Nick Robinson, Kevin D’Souza, Stuart Clarkson, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yusuf, Andre Lilov

Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC Full Squads

MUS: Gathsara Seekkuge, Delrick Vinu, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

BAR: Alexander Stoychev, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, Krasmir Kavenov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Andre Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Jevon Payne, Tom Omolo, Andy Robinson

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUS Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Medical University Sofia Dream11 Team/ Barbarian CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more