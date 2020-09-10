MUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 17 of ECS T10 – Bulgaria at National Sports Academy, September 10, 1:30 PM IST Thursday

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MUS vs MUD, 17th Match at National Sports Academy: The penultimate day of the competition has arrived. Today, we will have our four semifinalists. In the second match of the day, Medical University Sofia and MU Dons will lock horns once again having earlier faced on the opening day of the tournament.

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League that include Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC.

They are going to be playing in 24 matches starting September 7 till September 11.

The five matches to be played today are: Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers and Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

TOSS TIMING: The toss for the ECS T10 – Rome for the league match between Medical University Sofia and MU Dons will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUS vs MUD My Dream11 Team

Kiran Dasan (captain), Nikhil Oliviera (vice-captain), Bipin Gattapur, Sulaiman Ali, Ishan De Silva, Rohan Patel, Shivang Keshvala, Kevin D’Souza, Nisarg Shah, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Albin Jacob

Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons Full Squads

MUS: Tirth Patel, Nikhil Oliviera, Aarush Sajjad, Shivang Keshvala, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Ashbel Nicson, Gathsara Seekkuge, Huzaif Yusuf, Bipin Gattapur, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Nisarg Shah, Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool, Delrick Vinu

MUD: Rohan Patel, Kiran Dasan, Saim Hussain, Borislav Metodi, Zain Abidi, Asan Ali, Karthik Sreekumar, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehmatullah, Huzaifah Babur, Thieksan Suresh, Karthik Sreekumar

