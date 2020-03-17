MWR vs TAN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Mid West Rhinos vs Tanzania Prediction, Tanzania tour of Zimbabwe 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today s MWR vs TAN: Under the guidance of coach Steve Tikolo, Tanzania will square off against Zimbabwe club Mid West Rhinos in a six-match T20 series. These contests are part of their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup Africa sub-regional qualifiers to be played in April/May in South Africa. All six matches will be played at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe.

TOSS – The toss between Mid West Rhinos and Tanzania will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kwekwe Sports Club

MWR vs TAN My Dream11 Team

Walter Matawu (captain), Bright Matsiwe (vice captain), Tarisai Musakanda, Abhik Patwa, Jatinkumar Darji, Trevor Chibvongodze, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Christophe Masike , Salum Jumbe Ally

MWR vs TAN Squads

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa Ramesh, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Riziki Kulwa Mohamed Kiseto, Jittin Pratap Singh, Jatinkumar Darji, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Muhammed Ali, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Salum Jumbe Ally, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan, Jumanne Mohamed Mussa, Nassoro Zahoro Saidi, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Ashish Dilip Kamani and Issa Juma Kikasi

Mid West Rhinos: Christopher Masike, Jabulisa Tshuma, Walter Matawu, Tafara Chingwara Ali, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Bright Matsiwe, Travor Gwandu, Remembrance Nyathi, Trevor Chibvongodze, Jabulisa Tshuma, T Musekiwa

