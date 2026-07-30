“My Favourite Test Batting Partner”: Virat Kohli’s emotional tribute to Ajinkya Rahane wins heart

Virat Kohli on Ajinkya Rahane retirement: Ajinkya Rahane’s international career has created a buzz among a number of former and current Indian cricketers. There were praises from all corners of the cricketing world, with Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendukar, Harbhajan Singh and Suryakumar Yadav posting sentimental posts to thank Rahane for his contribution to Indian cricket and the legacy he leaves behind.

Rahane announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket earlier this week, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned more than a decade.

Virat Kohli calls Rahane his favourite Test batting partner

Former India captain Virat Kohli was among the first to react to Rahane’s retirement. The two shared several memorable partnerships in Test cricket and also formed one of India’s safest catching combinations in the slip cordon.

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“Jinks, congratulations on an amazing career, buddy. You have done incredibly well for Indian cricket and you can be very proud of your journey. Safest pair in the slips and my favourite batting partner in Test cricket. Wishing you all the very best always. God bless you,” Kohli took to X and wrote.

Rahane has long been known by the nickname ‘Jinks’ in the cricket fraternity, and Kohli’s message quickly gained attention among fans.

Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless. 🤝🇮🇳@ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/bHGaas41gO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 30, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Ajinkya Rahane for his ‘remarkable career’

“Congratulations on a remarkable career, @ajinkyarahane88. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia. You showed that composure isn’t the opposite of aggression. It is often what gives a team the confidence to be fearless,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

“Congratulations on a wonderful career! Wishing you and your family all the very best,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh remembers Australia’s historic Test triumph

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Rahane’s calm personality and commitment to the game made him a top-quality cricketer.

He added that Rahane’s greatest legacy would always be leading India to the historic Test series victory in Australia.

“Rahane was a top-quality cricketer with a calm mind and immense pride in representing India. His greatest legacy will always be leading India to that historic Test series win in Australia, along with countless memorable innings. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Happy retirement, Jinks. Wishing you all the best for the future,” Harbhajan wrote.

Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional message

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has played alongside Rahane for Mumbai in domestic cricket for many years, also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“It was an honour sharing the field and dressing room with you. Your calmness, courage and commitment towards the game inspired so many of us. Wishing you and your family all the very best for this exciting second innings. I hope this new chapter brings you as much happiness and success as the previous one,” he wrote.

The two Mumbai batters Suryakumar and Rahane shared a long association in domestic cricket before representing India together.