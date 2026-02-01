‘My focus is firmly on…’: Ishan Kishan sends clear message after heroics vs New Zealand

Star performer Ishan Kishan sends clear message after brilliant batting performance against New Zealand. Take a look and find out.

Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said his focus remains firmly on carrying his good form into the upcoming T20 World Cup after scoring a blistering 42-ball century in India’s 46-run win over New Zealand to complete a 4-1 series win at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan reflects on his batting performance

”Honestly, not much. I felt the ball was doing a bit early on, but batting alongside Abhishek Sharma really helps. You see his intent, you understand the momentum the team needs, and then you just try to watch the ball and play accordingly. That approach worked well for me today.”

Ishan Kishan speaks about his main focus

”I still feel I’m not there yet. Yes, I’ve done well and I’m getting these awards, but my focus is firmly on the World Cup. That’s where the extra effort is needed. What’s important is carrying this form forward and continuing to contribute there,” said Kishan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ishan Kishan explains Team India’s mindset while playing

He added that personal milestones were secondary to the team’s goals. ‘‘I think that’s the mindset of everyone in our team now. Even if you’re close to a milestone, it doesn’t really matter. If you start taking singles at that stage, you might feel later that you missed an opportunity to go big. So if the ball is there to hit, you have to go for it. The focus is on winning matches, not personal milestones.”

Arshdeep Singh’s remarks on his heroics vs NZ

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed his second five-wicket haul in T20Is, said he was pleased to bounce back after a difficult start to his bowling spell, where he conceded 40 runs in the first two overs.

”It was a great learning for me as well – to stay in the game and not think about what happened in the past or in the first spell. That was the message from the coaching staff. I just wanted to stay in the present and do what was right in front of me,” he said.

With IANS Inputs.