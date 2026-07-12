‘My happiness knows no bounds’: Kranti Gaud’s coach reacts to historic Lord’s five-wicket haul

Indian pacer Kranti Gaud’s historic five-wicket haul against England in the one-off Test at Lord’s drew an emotional reaction from her coach, Rajiv Bilthare, who said the landmark achievement fulfilled not just the 22-year-old’s dream of excelling at the Home of Cricket, but also a coach’s aspiration of seeing his ward shine on one of the game’s grandest stages.

Kranti’s spell helped India bowl England out for 170, putting the visitors firmly in control of the contest while also making her the first woman to earn a place on the iconic Lord’s Test honours board.

Coach Rajiv Bilthare hails Kranti’s historic achievement

Reflecting on the milestone, Bilthare described the feat as a moment of immense personal pride after watching his ward script history at the historic venue.

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“Every player dreams of playing at Lord’s, and every coach dreams of seeing their student play at Lord’s. Kranti Gaud has not only played at Lord’s but has also delivered such a magnificent performance. To take five wickets at Lord’s and create a record is an extraordinary achievement. Today, my happiness knows no bounds. I hope she continues to perform even better in the future, keeps progressing, and establishes herself as one of the leading fast bowlers in the game,” Bilthare said in a video shared by Star Sports on X.

Kranti’s five-wicket haul came through the dismissals of Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Lauren Bell. Besides becoming the first woman to feature on the Lord’s Test honours board, she also became the youngest Indian woman fast bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Family celebrates unforgettable milestone

The achievement was equally special for Kranti’s family, who joined in celebrating the milestone as India strengthened its grip on the one-off Test.

In the same video, sharing his delight, Kranti’s brother congratulated both the young seamer and the Indian team, while expressing hope that the visitors would complete the job by securing victory.

“My sister, Kranti Gaud, has taken five wickets at the historic Lord’s ground in England. By doing so, she has not only etched her name into history but has also pulled the Indian cricket team closer to victory. Many congratulations to Kranti and the Indian team, and we hope Team India go on to win this Test,” he said.

Kranti joins Jhulan Goswami in elite list

Kranti’s memorable performance marked the first five-wicket haul by an Indian woman fast bowler in Test cricket since Jhulan Goswami achieved the feat against England at Taunton in 2006, adding another significant chapter to India’s growing legacy in the longest format.

(With IANS Inputs)