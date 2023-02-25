In the recent out Podcast season of the IPl franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli has revealed many of his secrets and experiences with his low time.

Besides many things, Virat also shared his experience of tackling with the splendid bowling of James Anderson and how he haunted the former Indian captain while playing in England.

"My heart was pumping because all I could think of was the flashes of 2014. I walked in and there were about 35,000 people at the stadium and they all started booing the moment I entered the field. My heart started beating faster. They have this amazing ability to create an environment where you feel like I have got no chance here," recalled the former Indian captain.

"I remember James Anderson was the guy running with the ball, and I was like, what are the odds here I am facing the first ball from him again after four years. I thought, 'please just play the first ball, and he bowled it at the fourth stump, and I left that ball'. I became calm after that first ball, and then I got dropped at 22. I could have got out on 22 in that innings, but I got 149, and I didn't look back from there, so that's when you realized that you couldn't sit there and crib about things that didn't go right. There are a lot of things that went right. So much weight was lifted from my shoulder," he added.

India Tour of England, in which the Indian side lost the 5-match test series with a margin of 4-1 to England. However, Virat played excellently throughout the whole series. Virat scored 593 runs throughout the series, smashing two hundred and three half-centuries.

Virat has achieved a massive milestone of 25000 thousand international runs and became the fastest batter to accomplish these huge numbers.

India will clash with Australia in Indore in the third test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, which India already retained by taking a lead of 2-0 in the four-match test series.