‘My last T20 will be in…’: MS Dhoni watch intensifies before CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 clash

Chennai Super Kings are set to play their final home game of the IPL 2026 league stage against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. But apart from the playoff pressure surrounding the match, the biggest talking point continues to be the possible return of MS Dhoni to the CSK playing XI.

Dhoni has not featured in a single game this season, but with Chennai entering a crucial stage in the tournament, discussions around his comeback have once again picked up. While there is still no official confirmation, fans are expected to closely follow the toss for any update regarding his availability.

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Calf injury delayed Dhoni’s comeback

Dhoni was initially ruled out because of a calf strain before the start of the season. Although the injury was not considered serious at first, the recovery process took longer than expected after he reportedly suffered another setback during a warm-up game.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently hinted that Dhoni’s return may not be too far away, adding more excitement to the CSK vs SRH clash. With Chennai still alive in the playoff race, the contest has now also turned into a major “Dhoni watch” for fans.

Before the season began, CSK had confirmed that Dhoni would miss the opening phase of the tournament while recovering from the injury. However, the league stage is now nearing its end and the former captain is yet to make an appearance.

Michael Hussey provides fitness update

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey recently spoke about Dhoni’s condition and said that batting has not been an issue for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

According to Hussey, the bigger concern has been running and movement, both of which are extremely important for a player who has to keep wickets and contribute on the field.

Dhoni was “progressing nicely with his rehab,” said Hussey, who also expressed satisfaction with the way the veteran has been batting in the nets.

Stephen Fleming explains the setback

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also explained why the recovery process has taken more time than expected.

“The calf is a tough one, though. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone,” Fleming said while discussing the injury.

“We pushed it early, and in the warm-up game, he tweaked it again, it’s my understanding. Since then, he has just been working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought,” he added.

The comments from the CSK camp have given fans a clearer picture of Dhoni’s situation, though his participation against Hyderabad still remains uncertain.

Emotional Chepauk return still uncertain

“I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, we don’t really know,” Dhoni had once said.

Nearly five years have passed since that statement, and Chennai are now preparing for their final home game of the season at Chepauk. Dhoni is yet to play a match this year, but with playoff hopes still alive and speculation growing around his comeback, the stage is perfectly set for an emotional night in Chennai.

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