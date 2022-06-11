Watch: My Main Goal Is To Win… Hardik Pandya Reveals His Misson With Team India

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has been in top form since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He continued his form in the first T20I match against South Africa at the Arun Jately Stadium in Delhi as he smashed a 12-ball 31 to take India past the 200-run-mark. The all-rounder wants to be a success for India and win many trophies with the team.

Hardik recently led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their very first season. He stated that his main goal is to win the World Cup but playing for the country is also very special. The all-rounder also said that being in rhythm is important and that playing for the national side is the right platform.

“My main goal is to win for World Cup for India. And doing well for the Country is most important. I am obviously very excited. Playing for the country has always been special. Coming after such a long break and coming back fresh gives me the opportunity to kind of show what exactly I’ve worked hard for. Doing well for the country is more important and it gives me immense pleasure,” Hardik said on BCCI. tv.

From emotions on making a comeback to #TeamIndia and #TATAIPL triumph to goals for the future. ? ? DO NOT MISS as @hardikpandya7 discusses this and more. ? ? Full interview ? ? #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/2q8kGRpyij pic.twitter.com/BS2zvnxbpP BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2022

He remarked, “Every series or every game you play is as important as your last. For me, World Cup is the goal but this is the right platform to prepare for it. Cricket is going to come back to back so you always need to be in the rhythm. This series is a great opportunity for me to express myself. My roles will be changed, I won’t be the captain or batting higher up the order. This will be back to what Hardik has been known for.”

The second game of the five-match T20I series will be played in Cuttack on Sunday and Hardik will hope to play a big part in the team’s victory.