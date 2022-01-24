<strong>Karachi:</strong> Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who became the first Pakistani to win the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award on Monday, said his match-winning three-wicket haul against India in the T20 World Cup last year was the most memorable performance of 2021. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi took three wickets for 31 runs by removing the top three of the Indian batting order -- Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli -- to play a major role in Pakistan's 10-wicket win over their arch rivals. <p></p> <p></p>"I had many good performances including five-fors in Tests. But the most memorable one for me would be the match we won against India, he told ARY news channel. <p></p> <p></p>It was a great year for me and hopefully you will see good performances in 2022 too. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi described the India opener KL Rahul's wicket as his most prized scalp in the T20 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>He said he was expecting to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma early but he enjoyed the dismissal of KL Rahul the most in the tournament in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>There was a little swing and we knew we could get Rohit early on but the ball that dismissed Rahul even surprised me, <p></p> <p></p>The 21-year-old pacer who enjoyed great success in 2021 in all three formats, including the magic spell against India, said senior team-mate Shoaib Malik gave him advice before he got the wicket of KL Rahul. <p></p> <p></p>The ball was not swinging that much to be honest but I was bowling at a good pace and Malik told me to pitch it up and let the ball do something, he recalled. <p></p> <p></p>Even I didn't expect the ball to do so much when it got through the defense of KL Rahul. It was a big wicket for me. <p></p> <p></p>He also made the point that in International cricket one needed to produce magic balls to get the wickets of quality batsmen like Rohit Sharma or Babar Azam. <p></p> <p></p>It was hugely satisfying for me to also take the wicket of Kohli later on but by then he had got a half century. <p></p> <p></p>Asked repeatedly if he felt the Indian team was scared after the early two wickets, Afridi said he would say they came under a lot of pressure. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi, who will captain Lahore Qalandars franchise in the upcoming Pakistan Super League, also spoke about how he had cried after Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup semi-final to Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Yes I cried after Matthew Wade hit me for three sixes and we lost the match. It was heartbreaking for us as a team. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi described Babar as one of the best batsmen he had ever bowled to, saying it takes a special ball to get him out.