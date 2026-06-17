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‘My second goal was…’ Haaland reacts after dream FIFA World Cup debut

Erling Haaland announced himself at the FIFA World Cup with a brilliant brace as Norway beat Iraq in their Group I opener. Despite his match-winning display, the striker insisted Norway must improve, sending an early warning to the rest of the tournament.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 17, 2026, 07:10 AM IST

Published On Jun 17, 2026, 07:10 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 17, 2026, 07:10 AM IST

Haaland shine as Norway beat Iraq

Haaland shine as Norway beat Iraq

Haaland scored a brace on his FIFA World Cup debut with Leo Ostigard also on target as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in Group I opener on Wednesday here at Boston Stadium.

Both Norway and Iraq were back on the global stage for the first time this century, and it was a man that entered with a tick over a half-century of international goals, Erling Haaland, who handed Norway the early advantage.

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Haaland opens the scoring on World Cup debut

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland cycled through 14 passes before David Moller Wolfe delivered a cross from the left that Haaland slid in to poke home at the back post.

At 35 years and 279 days, Orjan Nyland became the oldest player to make a World Cup appearance for Norway.

Ten minutes later, veteran forward Aymen Hussein became only the second Iraqi player to score a World Cup goal. He jumped to meet Amir Al-Ammari’s chipped cross and headed the ball past Nyland.

Erling Haaland then took advantage of a mix-up between Zaid Tahseen and goalkeeper Jalal Hassan to score, putting Norway back in front and giving them their first-ever halftime lead at a World Cup.

Just three and a half minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, Leo Ostigard extended Norway’s lead. Left completely unmarked at a corner, he moved toward the goal and powered a header past Hassan.

A late Hussein own goal saw Norway complete an ultimately comfortable win to move to the head of the Group I standings.

Notably, Haaland became the sixth player to kick off World Cup 2026 with a double after Folarin Balogun (USA), Yasin Ayari (Sweden), Kai Havertz, Elijah Just and Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland delighted with winning start

My first goal was nice, the second even nicer, so it’s fantastic and I’m proud of everyone that we could get off to a good start. We know though that the next games will be even tougher and we will have to play even better. We were expected to win and we won, fortunately. Now everybody in Norway will be happy, and I hope people will party!” said Haaland.

After the win, Stale Solbakken’s Norway lead France on goal difference, while Iraq and Senegal prop up the group I.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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