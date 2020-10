NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Other ODD 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Najmul XI vs Tamim XI One-day Match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 1 PM IST October 15 Thursday

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Other ODD 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probabl

Najmul XI vs Tamim XI Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NAJ XI vs TAM XI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium: In the first match of Bangladesh One Day Cup 2020, Mahmudullah XI will take on Najmul XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday – October 11. The BCB President’s Cup MAH-XI vs NAJ XI match will begin at 1 PM IST. It’s an excellent opportunity for both the teams to show their talent and prove that they are ready for a place in the national side. Both the teams have talented international stars in their line-ups. Since it is a 50-over format, both the batters and bowlers might get some advantage of the conditions. A tough battle between on the cards as the two teams are evenly balanced on paper.

TOSS: The Bangladesh ODD match toss between Najmul XI vs Tamim XI will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) – October 15 in India.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim (VC)

Batsmen: Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, T. Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Md Shaif Uddin, Soumya Sarkar (C)

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Muqidul Islam

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Probable Playing XIs

Najmul XI: Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed.

Tamim XI: Mohammad Mithun (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Tanzid-Hasan -Hasan, Mosaddek-Hossain -Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Squads

Najmul XI: Mushfiqur Rahim, Irfan Sukkur, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Shadman-Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad-Hossain, Sumon Khan, Tanvir-Islam.

Tamim XI: Mohammad Mithun, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Tanzid-Hasan -Hasan, Mosaddek-Hossain -Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahadat-Hossain -Hossain, Shafiqul-Islam -Islam, Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan-Rana, Khaled-Ahmed -Ahmed, Shoriful-Islam -Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

