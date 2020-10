NAJ-XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today's Bangladesh ODD Match

NAJ-XI vs TAM XI: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Bangladesh ODD Match:

Najmul XI take on Tamim XI on Wednesday in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash as both sides have some brilliant cricketers. Soumya Sarkar would hold the key for Najmul XI at the top of the order, while Tanim Iqbal would be the one to watch out for from his team.

TOSS: The Bangladesh Other ODD match toss between Najmul XI vs Tamim XI will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) – October 15 in India.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

NAJ-XI vs TAM XI My Dream11 Team

Sukkur, Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Hridoy, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Saifuddin, Hasan, T. Islam, Mustafizur, M.Islam, Taskin Ahmed

SQUADS

Tamim XI:

Tamim Iqbal(c), Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque(wk), Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Yasir Ali.

Najmul XI:

Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy

