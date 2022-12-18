Najam Sethi Likely To Replace Ramiz Raja As PCB Chairman

<strong>Karachi:</strong> There may be a change of guard in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the latest developments suggest that Ramiz Raja might be replaced as the board's chairman, media reports said. <p></p> <p></p>Geo News reported citing sources on Saturday that former chairman of PCB, Najam Sethi, is a strong candidate for the post. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also hinted at replacing Raja with Sethi, they said. <p></p> <p></p>Reportedly, Sharif had a luncheon with Sethi in Lahore. <p></p> <p></p>"PCB's constitution of 2014 should be restored. After its restoration, departmental sports will be revived," said sources, quoting the premier. <p></p> <p></p>The sources said that the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forwarded the summary regarding the changing of the chairman to the Prime Minister's House, Geo News reported. <p></p> <p></p>The Prime Minister can order the reinstatement of the 2014's PCB constitution, added the sources. <p></p> <p></p>Reports of Raja's replacement as the PCB chairman circulated a few times, however, he rejected the claims and said that he is not going anywhere. <p></p> <p></p>Former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner Raja was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB's 36th chairman for a three-year term in September last year. <p></p> <p></p>Sethi stepped down as the PCB chairman in 2018 when Imran Khan was sworn in as the prime minister. Sethi was appointed on a three-year term in 2017, however his sour relationship with Khan resulted in his early exit. <p></p> <p></p>Sethi has also worked as the PCB chairman in 2013 and 2014, Geo News reported.