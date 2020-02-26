Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Namibia vs Ireland Wolves, 1st One-Day – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match 1 NAM vs IR-A at SuperSport Park: After the completing of five T20 matches, it’s time to shift our focus towards the 50-over format. In the first One-day match, Namibia will take on Ireland Wolves at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on February 26th (Wednesday), 2020. The tour is in preparation for Namibia’s home series against the visiting Netherlands squad in Mar/Apr 2020. The matches in South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park in Gauteng and Irene Villagers Cricket Club ground in Pretoria. Namibia’s last International assignment was during the 4th round of CWC League 2 Championship held in Oman in Jan 2020.

Ireland Wolves registered a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the just-concluded five-match T20 assignment versus Namibia. In the recently played fifth twenty20 match, Ireland Wolves won the game by seven wickets.

TOSS – The toss between Namibia vs Ireland Wolves will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Gauteng

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Z Green

Batters G. Erasmus, S Baard, S Doheny, H Tector

All-Rounders- J Frylinck, G Delany, S Getkate

Bowlers- B Scholtz, R Trumpleman, T Kane

NAM vs IR-A SQUADS

Namibia: Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus, Niko Davin, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Helao Nafidi Ya-France, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Izak De Villiers, Ruben Trumpleman

Ireland Wolves: Gary Wilson, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, James Mccollum, Jack Tector, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, James Cameron-Dow

