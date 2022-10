Highlights NAM vs NED Updates, T20 WC Qualifier: Leede And Pringle Lead Netherlands To 5 Wicket Victory

Highlights T20 World Cup Qualifier, Nam vs Ned Scores & Updates

Updates: Scott Edwards-led Netherlands defeated Namibia in an exciting low-scoring thriller by 5 wickets and 3 balls remaining. NED’s star player Bas de Leede returned not out after ensuring his side’s victory and got support from Tim Pringle from the other end.

The Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to bat first. Netherlands once again would be chasing. NED’s skipper Scott Edwards said he wanted to bat first too but was comfortable in chasing too. The decision later played in Netherland’s way.

The Netherlands once again charged well with the ball and had Namibia on the ropes throughout the match. They got three early wickets in the powerplay itself. There were a couple off partnerships but none of then could reach big enough to lead Namibia to a huge total.

Jan Frylinck once again played a crucial knock for Namibia as he scored 43 of 48 balls. However, 12 runs from the last over allowed NAM to reach a fighting total of 121 runs.

Netherland came to chase 122 and was really comfortable as Vikramjit Singh straight away went to attack the Namibian bowlers. Max O’Dowd held on the other end and provided crucial support. They joined 51 runs in the first powerplay.

NED lost Vikramjit Singh in the 9th over but he did the job before his departure. Dowd and Leede built a good partnership but it came to an end with an unfortunate run-out. Namibia fought back in the 16th over and gets two wickets in the same over. Colin Ackermann brought Namibia back in the game.

Namibia almost made a turn around but Leede and Pringle held on to their respective ends and lead their side to a 5 wicket victory.