India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. the Madhya Pradesh stalwart was in tears when he made the announcement. Calling it a long and a wonderful phase of his life, Ojha said he reckons it is time to move on. <p></p> <p></p>"After 20 years in first-class cricket and many more during the junior competitions, I feel it's time for me to move on. It was a long journey and wonderful phase of my life," Ojha said. <p></p> <p></p>During his interaction with reporters, he thanked the MPCA and BCCI for all the support. <p></p> <p></p>"I am grateful to all who supported me in achieving dream of playing for my country and state - my coaches, trainers, physios and selectors, my captains and teammates, my family and well wishers, and MPCA &amp; BCCI," he added. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Indian?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Indian</a> international cricket player Naman Ojha announced his retirement. He was worst in tears while announced his retirement from international cricket. <a href="https://t.co/yciKLXBiEX">pic.twitter.com/yciKLXBiEX</a></p> <p></p> Govind Gurjar (@govindtimes) <a href="https://twitter.com/govindtimes/status/1361293167060918274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Despite being a domestic stalwart, Ojha managed to play merely five games for India. He did not get a lot of opportunities because India had MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha performing the same role in the side for a long time. <p></p> <p></p>Ojha has been a regular at IPL. He has represented Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past and made his last appearance for MP in the 2020/21 Ranji season. <p></p> <p></p><section class="cb-nws-dtl-itms"> <p></p><p class="cb-nws-para">"I was very fortunate to play alongside many legends of cricket - in my State team as well as whenever I played for India or the IPL. The list will be too long to write but I cannot forget them ever - each and every person - for their guidance, motivation, camaraderie, and constant support to me," he added further.</p> <p></p> <p></p></section><section class="cb-nws-dtl-itms"></section>