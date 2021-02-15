India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. the Madhya Pradesh stalwart was in tears when he made the announcement. Calling it a long and a wonderful phase of his life, Ojha said he reckons it is time to move on.

“After 20 years in first-class cricket and many more during the junior competitions, I feel it’s time for me to move on. It was a long journey and wonderful phase of my life,” Ojha said.

During his interaction with reporters, he thanked the MPCA and BCCI for all the support.

“I am grateful to all who supported me in achieving dream of playing for my country and state – my coaches, trainers, physios and selectors, my captains and teammates, my family and well wishers, and MPCA & BCCI,” he added.

#Indian international cricket player Naman Ojha announced his retirement. He was worst in tears while announced his retirement from international cricket.

Despite being a domestic stalwart, Ojha managed to play merely five games for India. He did not get a lot of opportunities because India had MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha performing the same role in the side for a long time.

Ojha has been a regular at IPL. He has represented Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past and made his last appearance for MP in the 2020/21 Ranji season.