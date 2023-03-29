Advertisement
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Here are the live-streaming details of Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Playoffs.
Windhoek: Namibia will face Papua New Guinea in the fifth ODI of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Playoffs. The road to the ODI World Cup 2023 will be challenging for both teams as they have already lost their first ODI.
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI Date And Venue
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI will be played at the United Cricket club Ground on March 29. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI can be watched on Fancode app. No channel will broadcast the NAM vs PNG ODI in India.
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Probable playing XI:
Namibia: N Davin, Gerhard Erasmus(C), Karl Birkenstock, M van Lingen, Zane Green, MD du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, R Trumpelmann, S Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Jan Frylinck
Papua New Guinea: Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Charles Amini, Assad Vala(C), Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Chad Soper, KV Morea, Alei Nao
