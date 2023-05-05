Narendra Modi Stadium to host India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match - Report

The location is the largest cricket stadium in the World Cup, with a capacity of over 1 lakh.

New Delhi: During the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which is slated to take place in October-November, the marquee India-Pakistan match is likely to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The location is the largest cricket stadium in the World Cup, with a capacity of over 1 lakh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is presently hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, is anticipated to reveal the World Cup 2023 schedule during a formal launch once the T20 league has completed.

According to Indian Express, India's league games will take place in seven locations. If the hosts get to the final, Ahmedabad may see another game in addition to the India-Pakistan match.

According to the source, if all goes according to plan, the World Cup will start on October 5. The shortlisted cities are Nagpur, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala. Due to security concerns, Pakistan was able to play the majority of their games in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Additionally, sources were cited in the newspaper as saying that Team India had asked BCCI to schedule their matches against Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa at locations that support spinners.

"The Indian team has performed well on slow tracks in the past few years at home. So the team management had requested that whenever the schedule is being prepared the Indian team should face top teams on slow pitches. They wanted to have a home advantage."

Before the World Cup, the BCCI has allocated more than 500 crore to improve venues all throughout India. According to the hosts' upgrade mission, clean restrooms, simple access, and clean seating are the top priority.