Naseem Shah age fraud: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah made a sensational T20I debut against India in the Asia Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer bowled a fiery spell and picked up two wickets for 27 runs.

Shah was sensational in his first over and dismissed KL Rahul for a golden duck. In the same over, he got the edge of Virat Kohli but the fielder at slip failed to grab the dolly. Later, he shattered Suryakumar Yadav’s stumps to bring Pakistan back into the match. Naseem’s efforts, however, were not enough to give Pakistan a win as the team suffered a close 5-wicket loss.

Naseem, 19 is being looked at as one of the most promising upcoming cricketers in world cricket, however, a recent controversy about his age might get him in trouble. An old tweet by veteran Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq regarding Naseem’s age is creating quite a buzz on social media.

In 2018, Sadiq had tweeted about Naseem being a 17-year-old boy. Since then, 4 years have passed but Naseem is still 19 in 2022. The netizens were quick to pick this up and started alleging an age fraud by the pacer.

“Highly rated 17-year-old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4,” Saj Sadiq had tweeted.

This is not the first time Naseem’s age has come under scrutiny. Naseem was barred by the PCB from taking part in the 2020 U-19 World Cup after controversy related to his age. Age fraud is a serious crime and ICC has a zero tolerance policy over it. However, Pakistan players time and again get into such controversies. Several players, including Shahid Afridi, has been alleged for age fraud.