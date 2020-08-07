Young Pakistani seamer Nassem Shah has been on a roll ever since making his debut and has been climbing the ladder and getting noticed with every passing match. During the third day of the first Test at Old Trafford, Shah delivered a nasty bouncer that hit English allrounder Chris Woakes flush on the helmet – as he ducked and did not keep his eyes on the ball.

Soon after the hit, Woakes took off his helmet as the support staff rushed in. The umpire had a close look at the helmet and found a crack on it. The helmet was changed as Woakes kept batting.

Here is the bouncer from Shah:

Earlier on day three, he got the better off Ollie Pope – who was well-set on a brilliant 62 off 117 balls. Pope edged a short ball coming into him to gully and was caught by Shadab Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan scored 326 in their first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Opener Shan Masood hit a brilliant 156 off 319 balls, while Babar Azam scored a fluent 69 off 106 balls.

With three wickets apiece, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer were the pick of the English bowlers.

At the time of filing the copy, the hosts were in a spot of bother at 159 for five.