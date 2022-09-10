Dubai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for a while. Urvashi drew the limelight after she alleged that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her. Pant was not impressed by the allegations and called her a liar. In response, Rautela called Rishabh Pant ‘Chotu Bhaiya’. The social media banter between Pant and Rautela grabbed a lot of limelight. Later, Rautela was seen in Dubai attending India’s matches in the Asia Cup.

However, she got into a controversy after she shared a fanmade video of her and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah smiling at each other on her Instagram. The video went viral in no time and Urvashi was massively trolled on social media. Meanwhile, during a recent media interaction, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was quizzed about Urvashi Rautela, to which he gave a hilarious reply. Naseem burst into laughter when the journalist asked him about Urvashi and said that he has no clue who Urvashi Rautela is.

“Smile toh aapke question pe aa rha hai. I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” replied the youngster.

With Shaheen Afridi injured, Naseem got to make his T20I debut against India. The pacer looked a real deal as he cleaned up KL Rahul in his first over. He would have got Virat Kohli’s wicket as well in the same over if the slip fielder had pounced on the opportunity.

Naseem’s sensational spell helped Pakistan make a comeback into the game, however, 147 was not enough to defend as India won the match by five wickets. Pakistan though managed to beat India in the first game of Super four by five wickets.