Nasser Hussain Brutally Trolls England After 10-Wicket Defeat Against India In 1st ODI

England vs India, 1st ODI: Former England captain Nasser Hussain took the mickey out of the England bowling attack and questioned the tactics used by them to bowl to India captain Rohit Sharma and opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first ODI played at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday.

“I know England were chasing this game but they bowled drive balls that Dhawan could have hit for four with his eyes closed and short balls to Rohit that he could hit for six with his eyes closed. I’d like to know which analyst said bowling short to Rohit is the way to go. You just do not bowl short to him no matter how big the boundaries are. I could not understand that and they got it wrong,” said Hussain after the match.

Talking about England’s weakness, Hussain further said, “With the ball, players like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are not there at the moment. Also, who is going to do the Liam Plunkett role? I think with Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali that they still have two excellent spinners but in the seam department they are very quickly going to have to work out who are going to be their most valuable and fit seamers in Australia to win them games (in the T20 World Cup later this year).”

“It doesn’t have to be express pace, either. Josh Hazlewood has been one of the best T20 bowlers of late. He is not always 90mph but he bowls a heavy length that hits the splice of the bat. So keep an eye on Woakes and Richard Gleeson. It’s about saying to the batter ‘you are going to have to produce something special to get me away’,” reckoned the former England captain.

Still backing England to come good in the rest of the series, Hussain said that it is absolutely not the time to panic in any way at all even after getting bowled out for 110.

“Tuesday was a day to be a bowler and England’s batters were found wanting — but it is absolutely not the time to panic in any way at all. I wouldn’t be panicking about the batting line-up. I know that is an odd thing to say after 110 all out but they have a lot of batting that will get them runs in T20s and ODIs, so many options,” feels the 54-year-old.