Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised Rohit Sharma's leadership skills after he led Mumbai Indians to a record-extending fifth IPL title recently. Following his feat, calls for Rohit to be handed over India captaincy, at least in T2oI cricket, has gained momentum. <p></p> <p></p>Hussain says Rohit has the knack of making right decisions at the right time and his record is a testament to his success. <p></p> <p></p>"His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat [Kohli] to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself," Hussain told <em>Sky Sports</em>. <p></p> <p></p>In the IPL 2020 title clash, MI defeated first-time finalist Delhi Capitals with Rohit playing a captain's knock, top-scoring with 68. <p></p> <p></p>"He is one of the great white ball players. If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final," Hussain said. <p></p> <p></p>During the final, Rohit was involved in a mix-up with in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav which resulted in the latter sacrificing his wicket to be run-out despite starting on a blazing note. <p></p> <p></p>However, after MI won, Rohit said it should have been him and not Surya who should have been run out. <p></p> <p></p>Hussain said the statement speaks volumes of the MI captain's character. "He is a decent guy when he said I should have sacrificed my wicket for Suryakumar Yadav. He is a seriously very good player and captain," Hussain said. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit will not be part of India's limited-overs leg of the Australia tour but will be pat of the four-match Test series.