Nasser Hussain questions ICC consistency: Would India have been ousted like Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026?

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called for greater consistency in world cricket governance, questioning whether the International Cricket Council (ICC) would have taken the same strict stance against India if the roles were reversed in the ongoing T20 World Cup controversy.

The ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament after Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India, citing security concerns. Pakistan has since announced it will boycott its high-stakes group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh.

Hussain questions ICC’s handling of Bangladesh

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Hussain challenged the ICC’s decision to oust Bangladesh.

“If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?” he asked.

The 57-year-old emphasized that the rules must apply equally to all nations.

“The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility,” Hussain said.

Bangladesh’s refusal and IPL row

Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for its allocated matches followed the removal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL on instructions from the BCCI. The Indian board did not disclose specific reasons, but the move came amid reports of rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s boycott and solidarity stance

Following Bangladesh’s ouster, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the boycott of the India match, framing it as support for Bangladesh. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also stated that the team will adhere to government directives.

Hussain warns cricket risks ‘Shooting itself in the foot’

Hussain expressed concern that politics is increasingly overshadowing the sport.

“I’m amazed at how well Pakistan have done and continue to do with everything that they are working against. And I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns, standing up for their players,” he said.

“I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh as well. At some stage, someone should say, enough with this politics, can we just get back to playing cricket,” he added.

The ICC has already warned Pakistan of serious consequences if the boycott proceeds.

Call for depoliticizing the game

Hussain concluded by urging cricket’s governing body and all stakeholders to refocus on the sport itself.

“We are risking shooting ourselves in the foot” if political decisions continue to dominate the global game, he warned.

