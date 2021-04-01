Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon backed premier batsman Steve Smith to take over the captaincy responsibility of the national team again. Smith was removed from the captaincy position after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018. After that Cricket Australia appointed Tim Paine as Test captain, while Aaron Finch got the leadership role in limited-overs cricket.

Lyon feels Smith has learned a lot about himself and the captaincy responsibilities in the past couple of years.

“It’s exciting that Smithy has said he wants the job again. I think over the last couple of years he’s learned a lot about himself… but also about his captaincy as well,” Lyon told The Unplayable Podcast.

Smith, recently, expressed his desire to lead the Australian cricket team again.

“For him to come out and say that he wants it is exciting. He’s obviously learnt a lot and feels like he can do a great job again. If he wants it, in my eyes he can have it,” said Lyon, who played his 100th Test in January and is one wicket away from becoming the third Australian after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to take 400 Test wickets.

The veteran offie further talked about the relationship between Paine and Smith as he claims that the latter has been able to pass his knowledge to the current captain on many occasions that have helped the team.

“Tim is the current captain and this is the way Tim wants to run the ship and credit to Smithy, I think he’s been very respectful in that way. There’s been times where Smithy has been able to pass on his knowledge – (he) has a great cricket brain and can see the game different to most people,” said Lyon.

“I think that’s a great quality to have; when you’ve got people like Smithy in your changeroom it can only help you,” he said.

Lyon also said that he ranks current skipper Tim Paine among the best he has played under and thinks the wicketkeeper-batsman is not going anywhere.

“I love playing under Painey. He’s up there with one of the best captains I’ve played under. With him being up there as the best ‘keeper in the world in my eyes, I want him to keep playing, especially with such a big Ashes series just around the corner,” said Lyon.

“This time off, especially for the guys who only play Test cricket, is going to allow us to get fit, get focused and make sure we’re ready for when the summer comes around. Painey has all my support. He’s not going anywhere in my eyes,” he said.