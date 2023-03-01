Nathan Lyon Breaks Shane Warne's Record To Achieve Huge Milestone During 3rd Test Against India

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has top-scored for India so far with 22, whereas Shubhman Gill was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann at 21.

Star Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has been on fire against India during the first session of third Test in Indore. The star cricketer has accounted for the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. And by taking two wickets in the morning session, he has achieved a huge milestone in Test cricket.

Nathan Lyon now holds the record for taking the most wickets in Tests format by an overseas bowler in Asia. He broke legendary Shane Warne's tally by taking his 128th wickets on Wednesday. During his playing days, Warne accounted for the dismissal of 127 batters in sub-continent.

Lyon and Warne are followed by former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori (98), South African pace legend Dale Steyn (92) and England's pace ace James Anderson (82).

Anderson remains the closest to Lyon among currently active cricketers in the list.

Earlier Team India had made two changes to the playing XI ahead of Indore Test, KL Rahul making way for Shubman Gill while Mohammed Shami being rested as part of the workload management. Umesh Yadav took Shami's place in the XI.

Australian spinners is dominating India in the first innings as they already took seven wickets leaving India reeling at 84/7 at Lunch.