Nathan Lyon Misses Out As Australia Announce Squad For Remaining Ashes Test

Australia announced the squad for the remaining three Ashes Tests. Nathan Lyon has been released from following the injury he suffered in the second Test

Updated: July 3, 2023 1:36 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Marquee spinner Nathan Lyon has officially been ruled out after Australia announced the squad for the remaining three Ashes 2023 Tests. Todd Murphy is most likely to take his spot in the playing 11 for the third Test against Ben Stokes-led England which is set to be played in Headingley, Leeds.

Lyon suffered a calf tear while fielding on the Day 2 of the second Test after which he didn't bowl for the rest of the match. He did come out to bat in the fourth innings and helped his team add some more crucial run on a single leg.

The Aussie spinner is one of two players to be released from Australia's squad for the remaining Ashes Tests. Matthew Renshaw has also been released from the updated 16-player squad. Renshaw will stay in England and can fill in if a short-term injury arises in the Australian camp. Back-up seamer Michael Neser and reserve keeper Jimmy Peirson also remain with the squad.

Australia squad for remaining Ashes Tests: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

AUS Gain 2-0 Lead Over ENG When it mattered the most for England, captain Ben Stokes dished out yet another heroic and stunning 155 in the pursuit of chasing 371. But it was not enough for the hosts to avoid a 43-run loss to Australia on a thrilling fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday.

Resuming the final day on 114/4, Stokes and Ben Duckett (83) added a further 63 runs before the former fell to Josh Hazlewood just after the first hour of the morning session was over.

As Stokes marched forward in his onslaught, Australia, minus Nathan Lyon's bowling, were having flashbacks of Headingley 2019 coming true at Lord's 2023. But once Stokes fell to Hazlewood and his 108-run stand with Stuart Broad came to an end, Australia were able to bowl out England for 327 in 81.3 to go 2-0 up in the five-game series.

For England, what came back to hit them hard was allowing Australia to get too many runs in the first innings after electing to bowl first and then throwing away too many wickets in their first essay while looking to attack the short ball, giving the visitors a 91-run lead.

They now must win the third Test at Headingley, starting from Thursday, otherwise, they won't be able to regain the Ashes.